NCT DREAM’s ISTJ surpasses 4.1 million stock pre-orders ahead of release; ranks third-highest ever

SM Entertainment on July 12 announced that as of July 10, NCT DREAM's third full-length album, titled ISTJ, surpassed 4.1 million stock pre-orders. Fans are already excited for this comeback and they started showing their love and support through the sales.

NCT DREAM's ISTJ’s roaring sales

This remarkable number of NCT DREAM's ISTJ sets a new record for the highest stock pre-orders in the group's history and ranks as the third-highest stock pre-order count for any album ever. Only two albums, SEVENTEEN's FML and Stray Kids' 5-STAR have achieved higher stock pre-order numbers to date. What's more impressive is that ISTJ has already doubled the final stock pre-order count of NCT DREAM's previous studio album, Glitch Mode, which had around 2.07 million stock pre-orders last year. Stock pre-orders represent the quantity of album stock produced before the album's release, and it reflects the estimated demand based on various factors, including the number of pre-orders made by fans.

What does NCT DREAM have in store?

With NCT DREAM reaching 4.1 million stock pre-orders it is highly likely that the number will only rise in the days leading up to their comeback on July 17 at 6 p.m. KST with ISTJ. NCT DREAM is gearing up for a comeback with fresh music. On Tuesday, June 13, the K-pop group announced their plans to release a new album this summer. They also revealed that a single from the upcoming album will be released on June 19, six days from now.

The news was shared in a tweet from the group's official Twitter account. As a pre-release, a B-side track called Broken Melodies will be unveiled on June 19. The tweet was accompanied by an image of the seven members - Mark, Jeno, Renjun, Haechan, Chenle, Jisung, and Jaemin- donning baseball jerseys and looking up at the scoreboard of the Dream Stadium. The message further promised that this new era for NCT DREAM will signify the start of a comprehensive comeback promotion and will showcase the impact they will make on the music industry.

