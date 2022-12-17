NCT DREAM’s latest winter album track Candy tops iTunes Charts in India, Japan, Chile and more

NCT DREAM 's winter album title song 'Candy', which was released at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) on December 16th, not only occupied the top of various music charts, including Bugs and Vibe, but also recorded a lineup of b-side songs. In addition, this album topped the Worldwide iTunes Album Chart, as well as Japan, Australia, Denmark, India, Chile, Indonesia, Russia, Malaysia, Turkey, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Kazakhstan, Belarus, etc. It also topped the iTunes Top Album Chart in 16 regions around the world.

In addition, with this album, NCT DREAM received the 'Platinum Album' certification given to albums that achieved 1 million yuan in sales on QQ Music, China's largest music platform, as well as ranked first on the digital album sales chart, and the title song 'Candy' It topped the Japanese local platform AWA real-time soaring chart.

The title song 'Candy' is a remake of HOT's 1st regular album 'Candy' released in 1996, and composer KENZIE took charge of arranging it, adding NCT Dream's refreshing charm to the cheerful melody of the original song. Regarding the 'Candy' music video, the agency SM Entertainment said, "Through the warm story and warm colors, it expresses a warm atmosphere that goes well with Winter Song." You can even see one scene."

About the MV:

The MV itself was colorful, bright and winter themed, which went well with the theme of the album. They took H.O.T’s song and made their own version of it, giving homage to the group in the best way possible. The fuzzy hats, gloves and bright jerseys gave a nostalgic feeling.

Meanwhile, NCT DREAM unveiled the new song stage for the first time at the '2022 KBS Gayo Daechukje' broadcast on KBS 2TV at 8:30 PM KST on December 16th, the day of release. The actual album will be available on December 19th.

