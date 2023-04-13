NCT DREAM's Mark recalls former graduation system being 'traumatic'; Says 'we had to endure it'

NCT DREAM is one of the subunits of SM Entertainment’s hit boy band NCT. Formed in 2016, the group started off with seven teenagers - Mark, Chenle, Jisung, Haechan, Jeno, Jaemin, and Renjun. The group’s previous functionalities required members to graduate from the group once they reached a certain age. Owing to the aforementioned, NCT DREAM’s Mark became the first group member to graduate in 2018 upon turning 20.

While Mark’s graduation was a tough time as it is, the year following his graduation held even more uncertainty as in 2019, 4 more members of the group were about to turn 20. To fans’ relief, a 2020 announcement by SM Entertainment revealed that the group NCT DREAM would be made a fixed unit and that their ever-dreaded graduation system would soon be abolished. The highlight of this news was that Mark would rejoin the fixed unit NCT DREAM.

NCT DREAM’s Mark talks about the traumatising graduation system

While the group is now back together as a septet, the graduation system has undoubtedly left a lasting impact on the members. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the members touched upon their previous system of graduation. Addressing the same, Mark revealed that while the system was traumatic, they had to endure it and go on. He then also went on to add that while his return to the unit was a blissful moment, he still had his share of apprehensions vis-a-vis NCTzens’ reactions. Mark concludingly revealed that despite the aforementioned concerns, he was partly relieved because now the septet could do things they had long planned on doing together.

NCT DREAM’s Haechan on not considering their debut as their real beginning

Talking about their beginnings unit member Haechan revealed that the group does not exactly look at NCT DREAM’s debut as the beginning of their career. In fact, for them, it was the year 2020, when they were back as a septet again when they truly started their journey. Haechan then revealed that the group looks at the ‘Deja Vu’ era as the time when they actually started out.

