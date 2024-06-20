NCT DREAM's Renjun exposes sasaeng fan for leaking K-pop idols' phone numbers; know details

NCT DREAM’s Renjun is known for lashing out against sasaeng, who invades his and his bandmates’ privacy. Recently, the K-pop idol gave an anti-fan the taste of their own medicine, as he called them out for revealing private information.

NCT DREAM's Renjun exposes stalker fan leaking his contact information

On June 20, the NCT DREAM member took to Bubble, a fan communication app, and revealed a phone number. In the follow-up message, he wrote that he is sharing this number since this person keeps calling him, invading his privacy.

In addition, fans also revealed that not only did this individual get ahold of Renjun’s contact information, but they also made the details public, heavily endangering the K-pop idol and his bandmates’ privacy.

NCT DREAM's agency SM Entertainment faces backlash for 'not protecting their idols'

While NCT DREAM fans were happy to see the sasaeng (anti-fan) get punished by their own tricks, many also pointed their fingers at the group’s agency, SM Entertainment. Fans hit back at the company for not protecting their artists from such stalkers, who can become grave dangers to the idols’ personal lives.

Meanwhile, it seems like sasaeng attacks are getting more common every day in the K-pop industry. From leaking private information to mobbing at airports, these obsessive, stalker fans cause great harm to many K-pop idols’ mental health and privacy.

While, often, the stars take matters into their own hands, confronting the sasaengs on social media, fans think it should be the agencies’ job.

Who is Renjun?

Renjun is a K-pop idol under NCT DREAM and hails from China. In 2016, he made his debut under this NCT sub-unit. He is assigned the main vocalist position in the group and is equally well-known as the lead dancer. He has a huge fanbase in both South Korea and China.

He is currently on hiatus for health reasons.

More about NCT DREAM

NCT DREAM is one of the sub-units of NCT. In 2016, the group was formed by SM Entertainment with seven members. The oldest member, Mark Lee, is the leader, main dancer, main rapper, and the face of the group.

Renjun is assigned as the main vocalist and lead dancer, while Jeno is the visual, lead dancer, and lead rapper. Haechan is the main vocalist, and Jaemin serves as a visual and lead dancer. Chenle and Jisung are the main vocalists and main dancers.

