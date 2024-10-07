NCT Dream's Renjun to resume activities after health related temporary hiatus; Know details

NCT's Renjun had been on a hiatus since April but had participated in a few activities since August. The diol has fully recovered and will be returning from hiatus. He also took part in the US single Rains in Heaven and its promotional activities in August but sat out of THE DREAM SHOW 3: DREAM( )SCAPE concerts in the United States.

On October 7, SM Entertainment announced NCT Dream's Renjuns return from hiatus. The idol had been on a break due to deteriorating health. The agency stated that due to health reasons, Renjun had been participating in activities on a flexible basis. However, the idol has made significant improvement due to proper treatment and rest.

They further explained that after discussions and considering Renjun’s eagerness to return and after confirming with the medical team’s advice, the idol can safely resume activities. They thanked the fans for their warm support and encouragement during Renjun’s recovery.

NCT is a boy band known for its unique concept, as the group has unlimited members divided into sub-units like NCT 127, NCT U, NCT Dream, and WayV. The newest addition to the lineup is NCT WISH, who made their debut in 2023. Each of these units targets different music styles and demographics. NCT blends diverse genres, themes, and styles to create something new. The group currently has 26 members.

Advertisement

Renjun is the vocalist and dancer of NCT DREAM and NCT U. He is known for his exceptional vocals, versatility, and charm. The idol was born in China and trained under SM Entertainment. He finally made his debut in 2016 as a member of NCT Dream. Renjun's smooth voice, energetic performances, and sassy personality have earned him a loyal fanbase.

NCT DREAM made a comeback with their new single Rains in Heaven, which was released on August 23.

ALSO READ: ‘Fun to go light again’: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo debuts new hair color hinting at solo comeback prep; PICS