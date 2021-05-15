  1. Home
NCT Dream's Renjun's no mic lip syncing lands the group in trouble; Netizens REACT

NCT Dream's Renjun forgets to put on his headset mic during the group's comeback stage, revealing that the entire stage is lip-synced. Read on to find out.
NCT Dream members pose for the official concept photo of Hot Sauce NCT Dream members pose for the official concept photo of Hot Sauce (Pic credit - SM Entertainment)
NCT Dream made their highly-anticipated comeback on May 10 with their first full-length album, Hot Sauce, accompanied by a catchy summer bop as the title track. NCTzens welcomed the song with wide arms and SM Entertainment confirmed that NCT Dream reached the highest 1st-week sales record in SM Entertainment's history. The talented boy group sold over 868,000 album copies reaching the highest sales record of the company in the first five days of sales. The previous record was held by EXO's Don't Mess Up My Tempo which achieved around 790,000 sales in the first week.

NCT Dream has been performing their song at various music banks, promoting their new album as OT7. On the May 14 broadcast of KBS2's Music Bank, NCT Dream held a comeback stage by performing to their title track Hot Sauce as well as the b-side track Dive Into You. However, netizens noticed that during the performance, Renjun was not wearing his headset mic. Viewers could actually hear him sing flawlessly despite the absence of the mic set. Eventually, the other members also noticed, and Mark handed over his own headset mic so Renjun could 'sing'. 

Unfortunately, Renjun's mix up landed the group in controversy as netizens discovered that NCT Dream's entire comeback stage for Dive Into You was lip-synced and Tell you that K-netizens absolutely hate the concept of lip-syncing. Netizens were shocked and reprimanded NCT Dream and Renjun for their careless mistake. However, NCTzens jumped to Renjun's defence by saying that this is common for initial comeback performances of all K-Pop groups.

You can check out the reactions below:

ALSO READ: Hot Sauce MV: NCT Dream makes a fiery OT7 comeback in a hip, Latino style summer song

What are your thoughts on this? Do you support NCT Dream members or not? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :SM Entertainment,Twitter

