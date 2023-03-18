NCT Dream’s staff is under fire for alleged plagiarism; SEVENTEEN fans spot plot elements from GOING SEVENTEEN

NCT Dream recently released their official original variety content show. The show was unveiled on NCT’s official YouTube channel. The show is titled DREAM LOOP. While fans of the group were eagerly awaiting for the show to release, DREAM LOOP was met with mixed reviews. While the brand’s primary concept revolves around going back and forth between dreams and reality, the show’s premise was accused of having more than just some similarities with boy group SEVENTEEN’s original variety show GOING SEVENTEEN.

Similarities with GOING SEVENTEEN

DREAM LOOP essentially requires the members of the group to navigate their way through a dimly lit space so as to finally escape. According to several fans, the said premise reminded them of GOING SEVENTEEN. The spooky ambiance, the hospital suit and the clues for escape were something that fans thought were conspicuously similar to that of GOING SEVENTEEN. Since GOING SEVENTEEN is a creative consequence of the combined efforts of not just SEVENTEEN’s production staff but the members too, the online debate is even more heated.

NCT Dream

NCT Dream is a sub-unit of SM Entertainment’s boy group NCT. NCT Dream was introduced to the world in 2016. The group’s original line-up included seven members - Mark, Jaemin, Chenle, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, and Jisung. The group debuted with their single ‘Chewing Gum’ but their mainstream popularity was marked by the release of their third EP ‘We Boom’. The album was a huge commercial success and went on to become one of the most-popular and best selling albums that year.

SEVENTEEN

SEVENTEEN is a South Korean boy band that debuted under Pledis Entertainment in the year 2017. The group has thirteen members - S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. The group’s debut EP ‘17 Carat’ became their claim to fame. The album was a huge success and went on to become the longest charting K-pop album on US Billboard’s 10 Best K-Pop Albums of 2015. The group is popularly referred to as a ‘self-producing’ group since the members of the group are actively involved in the production of their music.

