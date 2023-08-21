NCT fan enters Jaehyun's hotel room? Alleged sasaeng intervention attracts massive backlash; Watch

A sasaeng fan of NCT 127 is receiving criticism for allegedly entering Jaehyun's hotel room without permission. Several videos and photos from the hotel which seemed to have been used by the Sticker singers were shared on Twitter. According to the clips and snippets shared, the items used by the SM Entertainment group were to be seen in the room. Fans expressed their worries about the safety of the 2 Baddies singer.

Fan allegedly entered NCT member Jaehyun's hotel room

On August 20, many alleged videos and snippets about a hotel room where the Kick It singers seemed to have stayed went viral on Twitter. Eagle-eyed fans noticed the similarities between the hotel room from the group's United States visit and found out that the items looked like the ones shown in the videos released by the fan. Fans were in shock to see the night dress worn by NCT member Jaehyun seemingly visible in the viral videos as they saw a very similar one in the official content released by SM Entertainment. The fan who posted the clips also shared the content which included the baggage of the group in the corridor.

The content shared by the fan was publicly released around the time of 2023 KCON LA, however, it seemed like it was captured months before the festival in the United States. It is not confirmed if the content is true or fake, however, the person claimed it to be authentic. The sasaeng fan received massive backlash from netizens for this behavior. NCT fans called it an invasion of privacy and stalking, as they believe it was done without the permission and presence of the members. Fans asked the agency SM Entertainment to look into the matter as it affects the safety of the boy group.

NCT at 2023 KCON LA

The K-pop group WayV and NCT 127's leader Taeyong performed at the KCON festival in Los Angeles. Taeyong performed his solo song SHALALA and also gave an unexpected surprising performance with fellow NCT member Ten. Yes! The NCT U duo performed their song Baby Don't Stop live after years of its release sending the fans into a meltdown.

