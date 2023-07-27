NCT, GOT7, ATEEZ; Which is the busiest K-pop group in 2023 so far? See full list

NCT took the first spot on the K-pop groups with the busiest schedules list in 2023 so far. NCT's label mate Red Velvet's Wendy ranked No. 1 for the K-pop solo artists with the busiest schedules list. According to the Blip schedule report for the first half of 2023, artists with the tightest schedules and activities have been revealed on July 27. Artists like GOT7, ATEEZ, BTOB's Minhyuk, and many others made it to the lists. Blip made a report on the basis of the official and unofficial schedules of 82 artists. Find the full lists below.

NCT topped the Busiest K-pop group list in the first half of 2023

NCT consisting of NCT Dream, NCT 127, WayV, and NCT DoJaeJung has been the busiest K-pop group given the number of schedules the group has had this year so far. The group had over 3513 schedules reported in the first half of 2023. Following GOT7 with 2573 schedules reported on No. 2 and ATEEZ with over 2453 schedules reported on No. 3.

Top 10 busiest K-pop groups in the first half of 2023 are:

NCT (3513 schedules) GOT7 (2573 schedules) ATEEZ (2453 schedules) CRAVITY (2371 schedules) SEVENTEEN (2012 schedules) SUPER JUNIOR (1852 schedules) TOMORROW X TOGETHER (1823 schedules) (G)I-DLE (1802 schedules) BTOB (1762 schedules) IVE (1649 schedules)

Wendy topped Busiest K-pop solo artists list in the first half of 2023

Red Velvet member Wendy ranked at No. 1 showing her diligence and hard work on the busiest solo artists in K-pop with over 209 schedules reported. On the No. 2, HUTA of BTOB also known as Lee Minhyuk went viral for showing off his ripped physique at the WATER BOMB Festival with 184 schedules reported. Followed by Super Junior member Kyuhyun on No. 3, who recently appeared in Netflix's nineteen to twenty with over 164 schedules reported.

Top 10 busiest K-pop solo artists are:

Red Velvet's Wendy (209 schedules) BTOB's HUTA (184 schedules) Super Junior's Kyuhyun (164 schedules) GOT7's BamBam (152 schedules) HIGHLIGHT's Lee Gi Kwang (152 schedules) Super Junior's Leeteuk (148 schedules) GOT7's Youngjae (141 schedules) AB6IX's Park Woojin (134 schedules) LE SSERAFIM's Sakura (129 schedules) Super Junior's Eunhyuk (110 schedules)

