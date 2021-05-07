  1. Home
NCT Hollywood tops Twitter trends as SM Ent partners with MGM Television to launch new US based K Pop group

SM Entertainment is partnering with MGM Television to launch a U.S.-based sub-unit of NCT! Read on to find out.
NCT 127 receiving an award at 2020 Asia Artist Awards NCT 127 receiving an award at 2020 Asia Artist Awards (Pic Credit - News1)
We might just be getting a new subunit added to our illustrious NCT family, with the formation of NCT Hollywood! Korean entertainment giant, SM Entertainment, home to groups like NCT, EXO and SHINee has teamed up with MGM Worldwide Television Group to create a K-pop audition program in the United States. The program’s goal is to launch a K-pop boy group that will focus its promotions in the United States.

The new boy group will become part of the NCT family of 23 members and sub-units - NCT Dream, NCT 127, NCT U and WayV. The core concept of NCT is the fluidity of members, that is there is no limit as to how many members can be part of the group! The new sub-unit will be called NCT-Hollywood and the audition program will recruit American males aged between 13 to 25 years of age. The contestants will be tested out in areas of singing, dancing, performance and presentation in a 'boot-style' camp at SM's headquarters in Seoul. The current NCT members will participate as judges and mentors. 

K-Pop stan twitter had a collective meltdown on Twitter with NCT Hollywood taking over top Twitter trends! This invited mixed reactions from NCTzens who believe that the NCT members will lose their identity if more members are randomly added to the group! Also, fans have called out SM Entertainment for not treating their current artists well. Some are skeptical about having a possibly all-Caucasian K-pop group, considering the girl group Kaachi wasn't met with a favourable response. 

You can check out some NCTzens reactions below:

Meanwhile, Oli London is milking the announcement to his advantage. The wannabe star updated his profile picture to NCT's Taeyong and expressed his interest to participate in the program as well! 

You can check out Oli London's reaction below:

ALSO READ: NCT Doyoung is on his way to make a musical theatre debut in the famous play, Marie Antoinette; WATCH Trailer

What are your honest thoughts on this? Do you feel the need for NCT Hollywood? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

