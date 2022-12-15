NCT, MAMAMOO, IVE and more: 2022 MBC Music Festival drops official performer lineup

The 2022 MBC Gayo Daejejeon Music Festival just released its official lineup of performers for its year-end music festival. MBC Music festival has always stood out for being an annual grand music show featuring celebrity performances without giving away any awards since 2005.

The highly awaited list of performers for the 2022 MBC Gayo Daejejeon will be a magical mix of soloists, Korean boy groups, and K-pop girl groups. The final lineup for the year-ender music festival consists of over 25 beloved artists.

Here is the complete performer lineup for the 2022 MBC Music Festival

The lineup of the beloved music artists who are all set to perform in 2022, for the year-end music festival MBC Music Festival, includes a number of world-renowned artists from NCT, MAMAMOO, and IVE to THE BOYZ. Here is the complete lineup of performers for the 2022 MBC Gayo Daejejeon -

Sumi Jo

Yoon Jong Shin

Jaurim

Koyote

Ryeowook (Super Junior)

Younha

Young Tak

10CM

Song Ga In

MAMAMOO

Arin (Oh My Girl)

MONSTA X

Moonbin & Sanha (ASTRO)

NCT 127

NCT DREAM

Yoo Taeyang (SF9)

Choi Yoo Jung (Weki Meki)

THE BOYZ

FORESTELLA

Stray Kids

(G)I-DLE

Lee Mu-jin

Chuu

ATEEZ

ITZY

BIG Naughty

Jung Dong Won

BE’O

Kim Yo Han (WEi)

Aespa

Billlie

IVE

Kep1er

Choi Ye Na

NMIXX

TEMPEST

CLASS:y

The 2022 MBC Gayo Daejejeon Music Festival will be hosted by Jang Sung Kyu, Girls Generation's YoonA along with 2PM's Lee Junho. The 2021 Gayo Daejejeon was hosted by YoonA and Junho, in fact, their sensuous performance on Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s Señorita was one of the highlights of the show. The highly anticipated year-end event in 2022 is all set to take place on December 31, 2022, at 8:40 PM KST. [5:10 PM IST.]