NCT, MAMAMOO, IVE and more: 2022 MBC Music Festival drops official performer lineup
The MBC Music Festival has released its official lineup of performers for its 2022 event. The event is all set to be held on December 31, scroll on for the complete lineup.
The 2022 MBC Gayo Daejejeon Music Festival just released its official lineup of performers for its year-end music festival. MBC Music festival has always stood out for being an annual grand music show featuring celebrity performances without giving away any awards since 2005.
The performers for the 2022 MBC Music Festival
The highly awaited list of performers for the 2022 MBC Gayo Daejejeon will be a magical mix of soloists, Korean boy groups, and K-pop girl groups. The final lineup for the year-ender music festival consists of over 25 beloved artists.
Here is the complete performer lineup for the 2022 MBC Music Festival
The lineup of the beloved music artists who are all set to perform in 2022, for the year-end music festival MBC Music Festival, includes a number of world-renowned artists from NCT, MAMAMOO, and IVE to THE BOYZ. Here is the complete lineup of performers for the 2022 MBC Gayo Daejejeon -
- Sumi Jo
- Yoon Jong Shin
- Jaurim
- Koyote
- Ryeowook (Super Junior)
- Younha
- Young Tak
- 10CM
- Song Ga In
- MAMAMOO
- Arin (Oh My Girl)
- MONSTA X
- Moonbin & Sanha (ASTRO)
- NCT 127
- NCT DREAM
- Yoo Taeyang (SF9)
- Choi Yoo Jung (Weki Meki)
- THE BOYZ
- FORESTELLA
- Stray Kids
- (G)I-DLE
- Lee Mu-jin
- Chuu
- ATEEZ
- ITZY
- BIG Naughty
- Jung Dong Won
- BE’O
- Kim Yo Han (WEi)
- Aespa
- Billlie
- IVE
- Kep1er
- Choi Ye Na
- NMIXX
- TEMPEST
- CLASS:y
The 2022 MBC Gayo Daejejeon Music Festival will be hosted by Jang Sung Kyu, Girls Generation's YoonA along with 2PM's Lee Junho. The 2021 Gayo Daejejeon was hosted by YoonA and Junho, in fact, their sensuous performance on Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s Señorita was one of the highlights of the show. The highly anticipated year-end event in 2022 is all set to take place on December 31, 2022, at 8:40 PM KST. [5:10 PM IST.]
