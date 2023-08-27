NCT NATION: To The World in Seoul Highlights: 40 song setlist, group dinner, and more

NCT held its highly anticipated concert NCT NATION: To The World on August 26, 2023, starting at 6 p.m. (KST). Marking their first-ever group concert, the SM Entertainment idols have given a once-in-a-lifetime experience to all the attendees with their extravagant setlist including songs by all the units. All members except Taeil performed at the concert as he had to sit out due to his thigh injury. Let's look at some of the highlights from the largest K-pop group's Seoul concert.

NCT performed a setlist of 40 songs

The group is known for its unique and diverse music concept spreading through the different units including NCT 127, NCT U, NCT Dream, WayV, and the newly made NCT DoJaeJeong. Fans enjoyed an approximately 4-hour concert while the members performed this year's songs Perfume, ISTJ, and Leader Taeyong's SHALALA. WayV, the Chinese unit of the group also performed their hits Take Off, Kick Back, and Phantom. The setlist also included the song called Golden Age from their upcoming album of the same name and many other unreleased songs. Golden Age and Beautiful were performed by all the members during the encore stage.

Songs from the album Golden Age

NCT's rotational NCT U will be dropping their album on August 28 called Golden Age which will have tracks performed by members from different units coming together. The group surprised fans by performing songs from their upcoming album which includes:

1. Interlude: OASIS by Yuta, Jaehyun, Winwin, Jaemin and Chenle.

2. Kangaroo by Kun, Renjun, Yangyang, Chenle, and Jisung.

3. The BAT by Yuta, Johnny, Hendery, Jungwoo, Jeno, and Jisung.

4. PADO by Taeyong, Johnny, Jaehyun, Mark, Xiaojun, Hendery, and Haechan.

5. Alley Oop by Winwin, Yuta, Jaemin, Hendery, Yangyang, Jeno, and Jisung.

6. Baggy Jeans by Taeyong, Jungwoo, Ten, Mark, and Doyoung.

7. CALL D by Taeyong and Ten.

NCT's company dinner

After the conclusion of their exemplary concert, the group went to a restaurant, and the room was packed with all the members (except Taeil) who performed at the concert. Netizens were envious to see their favorite idols assembled together under one roof enjoying their time after spending the special time with their fans. Mark shared the picture of the group together on Twitter, expressing his gratitude on behalf of the group towards the fans and asking them to continue supporting them.

