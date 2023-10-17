NCT NEW TEAM drops refreshing first teaser stills for Hands Up music video ahead of debut; Here's what we know

NCT NEW TEAM will be dropping their first music video soon and the teaser stills released show a refreshing side of the idols. The newest unit of NCT, who have been tentatively named NCT NEW TEAM, is all set for their debut with their track Hands Up. Fans eagerly anticipate the talented group’s work.

NCT NEW TEAM drops first teaser still for upcoming debut

On October 17, NCT NEW TEAM unveiled the teaser stills for their debut title Hands Up. The track is scheduled to release on October 19 at 6 pm KST which is 2:30 pm IST. Prior to the release of the music video, they will be unveiling more concept photos and a video teaser on October 18.

The photos show the members surrounded by trees and greeneries. Other sets of pictures also show them in a more urban setting with brick walls and rooftops. The group shows off their brooding poses clad in white streetwear with black and baby blue accents. The pictures have a cool tone with blue and green highlights.

More about NCT NEW TEAM and their debut

The latest unit of NCT was formed through the reality show NCT Universe: LASTART. The six members include Sion, Yushi, Riku, Sakuya, Daeyoung, and Ryo. Jungmin was also scheduled to make his debut with this team but had to make a departure. On October 2, SM Entertainment revealed that Jungmin, a pre-debut member, won't join the upcoming group due to his health issues and he'll remain a trainee, prioritizing his well-being.

Of the six, members Sion and Yushi were part of SM Rookies. It was previously speculated that this unit will be called NCT TOKYO. The tentative name for the group now is NCT NEW TEAM. The members of the new unit also participated in the full-group concert 'NCT NATION: To The World' which was held in Osaka from September 9-10 and in Tokyo from September 16-17.

