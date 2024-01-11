NCT New Team, TWS and more: Top 6 K-pop boy group debuts to look forward to in 2024

NCT New Team, TWS, NEXZ and many other boy groups will be marking their debut this year. Fans eagerly wait for the debuts of these groups. Many have also showcased their talent in pre-releases and survival shows. While the upcoming idols gear up to showcase their skills, here is a look at the most anticipated K-pop boy groups who will be marking their debut in 2024.

Best K-pop boy groups to debut in 2024

NCT New Team

NCT's new unit will be debuting soon but the mystery around their team's name has fans speculating and turning into detectives. The newest unit of NCT has been tentatively named NCT NEW TEAM. On October 8 they dropped their pre-release track Hands Up. The music video for the song was also unveiled on October 19 and showed the youthful and fresh side of the boys. NCT NEW TEAM was formed through the reality show NCT Universe: LASTART. The six members include Sion, Yushi, Riku, Sakuya, Daeyoung, and Ryo. The members of the new unit also participated in the full-group concert 'NCT NATION: To The World' which was held in Osaka from September 9-10 and in Tokyo from September 16-17.

TWS

On January 11, PLEDIS Entertainment released teaser photos from the debut album of their upcoming boy group TWS. The first mini album titled Sparkling Blue is scheduled to release on January 22 at 6 pm KST which is 2:30 pm IST. They will be PLEDIS Entertainment's first group since the launch of SEVENTEEN. On December 22, the official social media accounts for the group were also launched. The members include Youngjae, Jihoon, Shinyu, Kyungmin, Dohoon and Hanjin. Anticipation runs high as their seniors, SEVENTEEN, have set a benchmark for themselves in the K-pop industry.

NexZ

NexZ was formed by JYP Entertainment through the survival program Nizi Project Season 2. Members include Yu, Tomoya, Haru, Ken, Seita, Yuhi, and Yuki. In December 2023, they released their pre-debut single Miracle. The track was released in both Korean and Japanese and highlights the skills of the members. NexZ is the short for Next Generation.

TIOT

TIOT is a boy group under Redstart ENM who were previously named REDSTART BOYS. TIOT stands for Time Is Our Turn. The four-membered group consists of Kim Minseoung, Kum Junhyeon, Hong Keonhee, and Choi Woojin. On August 23, 2023, they released their pre-debut Frame the Blueprint: Prelude to Possibilities which included four tracks. They will be making their official debut in 2024. Some of the members had also participated in the survival show Boys Planet.

JYP LOUD

JYP LOUD is an upcoming K-pop boy group by JYP Entertainment. The team previously had nine members but currently consists of Lee Gyehun, Amaru, Keiju, and Lee Donghyeon. The group was formed through SBS' survival program LOUD which aired in 2021. The group is expected to make a debut in 2024. Previously they were scheduled to make their debut in the first half of 2023 but it was delayed.

NXD

NXD is a five-member boy group under RBW. The company is also home to groups like Mamamoo, KARD, Oneus, ONF, Oh Mhy Girl and more. The upcoming team will include Jaemin, Hiroto, Hyeonggeun, Daehyun, and Yongjoon. Some of the members of the group also participated in the survival shows Boys Planet and Fantasy Boys. Anticipation runs high as the members displayed their vocals and dance skills on the stage during the shows.

