NCT’s Doyoung and Gong Myung cook up a storm in the new episode of ‘The Manager’

In the 169th episode of MBC's entertainment program ‘The Manager', which will be aired on September 11th, the daily life of Gong Myung and Doyoung's quarrelsome and realistic brotherly chemistry. The episode showed them enjoying each other’s company in the funniest and most entertaining way through cooking, singing or even talking.

In particular, Gong Myung can't stop laughing at Doyoung's sincere appearance in 'Extreme Job' more than anyone else. It is said that Gong Myung sweats and panics at Doyoung's bursting rhetoric. It is at the back door that the image of the younger brother flying over the older brother running as if watching Tom and Jerry destroy the studio with laughter. After that, Doyoung makes budaejjigae (Korean Army Sausage Stew) with his skillful skills. Here, even a special dish that is hot on social media surprises the public. Doyoung's special menu that Gong Myung was surprised by adds to the curiosity.

After eating, Gong Myung and Doyoung visit the NCT recording studio. There, Gong Myung spends time with NCT member Jungwoo full of big laughs. According to the manager, Gong Myung is usually close with NCT members. The chemistry shown by Gong Myung and NCT's younger brothers is really looking forward to the main broadcast. Gong Myung, birth name Kim Dong Hyun, is a former member of 5urprise, a five-member actor group that branched out into music, CFs, and variety shows. The group disbanded on March 31, 2020, upon the expiration of their contracts. Gong Myung is currently signed as an actor with Saram Entertainment as of April 1, 2020. Doyoung is a talented singer and actor. He is best known as a member of the South Korean boy group NCT and its sub-units NCT U and NCT 127. Doyoung made his debut in April 2016 as a member of rotational unit NCT U and became a member of Seoul-based fixed unit NCT 127 in January 2017.

