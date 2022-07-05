NCT’s Doyoung and Han Ji Hyo star in intriguing new character posters for ‘Dear X Who Doesn’t Love Me’

TVING has released new character posters for the main leads of its upcoming series, ‘Dear X Who Doesn’t Love Me’! Starring NCT’s Doyoung and Han Ji Hyo, the upcoming series is set to premiere on July 14. The fantasy romance drama stars Han Ji Hyo as Seo Hee Soo, a college student who is an aspiring lyricist. Struggling with low self-esteem, her life changes when she stumbles across a notebook that can make anyone fall in love with her for a month.

Meanwhile, NCT’s Doyoung takes on the role of Jung Shi Ho, her friend, and the only one who knows about the notebook. As he watches her attempt to navigate her transformed social and dating life, he expresses concern for her.

The newly released posters express this concern as Jung Shi Ho’s poster reads, “A month-long relationship…is it okay to just let her be?” On the other hand, Seo Hee Soo’s contrasting thoughts are represented by the text on her poster which reads, “Even it’s a month-long relationship…it’s okay.”

Check out the newly released character posters starring NCT’s Doyoung as Jung Shi Ho and Han Ji Hyo as Seo Hee Soo in TVING’s ‘Dear X Who Doesn’t Love Me’, below:

The chief producer of the upcoming series also commented on ‘Dear X Who Doesn’t Love Me’, sharing, “‘Dear X Who Doesn’t Love Me’ focuses on expressing the growth and love of young people in their 20s and 30s by combining the new subject of an aspiring lyricist with the familiar themes of self-esteem and love. Please show lots of interest.”

Stay tuned for more updates about the upcoming TVING show!