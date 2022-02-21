NCT’s Doyoung and rising actress Han Ji Hyo confirmed as leads in new TVING romance drama
In TVING's original 'To X Who Doesn't Love Me', a college student lyricist Seo Hee Soo with zero self-esteem and zero narcissism discovers a mysterious lyricist note that makes anyone fall in love with him for a month, and then gets entangled with several men including best friend Jeong Si Ho. It is a romance drama that tells the story of the expiration date.
'To the X Who Doesn't Love Me', which starts from the imagination that anyone would have tried, foretells the birth of a reality-sympathetic drama with the story of young people in their 20s who struggle with dreams and love. As Seo Hee Soo, a single college student who dreams of becoming a lyricist, who happens to have a lyric writing note that makes love as she writes, Han Ji Hyo, who has made a mark on the public with her striking charm and outstanding acting skills, was selected.
Han Ji Hyo, who left a strong impression as Park Se Jin in TVING's original 'Work Later, Drink Now', plans to three-dimensionally express Seo Hee Soo, whose life is turned upside down 180 degrees through a special lyric note while her self-esteem is bottoming out with her unrivaled expressive power.
The role of best friend Jeong Si Ho, who only knows the secret of Hee Soo's notes, is played by NCT’s Doyoung, who has become an irreplaceable trend by performing regardless of genre, including singer, drama, musical, and being a MC.
