NCT’s Doyoung and rising actress Han Ji Hyo confirmed as leads in new TVING romance drama

In TVING's original 'To X Who Doesn't Love Me', a college student lyricist Seo Hee Soo with zero self-esteem and zero narcissism discovers a mysterious lyricist note that makes anyone fall in love with him for a month, and then gets entangled with several men including best friend Jeong Si Ho. It is a romance drama that tells the story of the expiration date.

'To the X Who Doesn't Love Me', which starts from the imagination that anyone would have tried, foretells the birth of a reality-sympathetic drama with the story of young people in their 20s who struggle with dreams and love. As Seo Hee Soo, a single college student who dreams of becoming a lyricist, who happens to have a lyric writing note that makes love as she writes, Han Ji Hyo, who has made a mark on the public with her striking charm and outstanding acting skills, was selected.

Han Ji Hyo, who left a strong impression as Park Se Jin in TVING's original 'Work Later, Drink Now', plans to three-dimensionally express Seo Hee Soo, whose life is turned upside down 180 degrees through a special lyric note while her self-esteem is bottoming out with her unrivaled expressive power.

The role of best friend Jeong Si Ho, who only knows the secret of Hee Soo's notes, is played by NCT’s ​​Doyoung, who has become an irreplaceable trend by performing regardless of genre, including singer, drama, musical, and being a MC.

