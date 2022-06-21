NCT’s Doyoung, Han Ji Hyo and more star in the teaser poster for ‘To X Who Doesn’t Love Me’

TVING's original 'To X Who Doesn't Love Me' has released a teaser poster that arouses viewers' curiosity with its bouncy visuals. Seo Hee Soo (Han Ji Hyo) holding a mysterious lyric writing note, Jung Si Ho (Doyoung) looking straight ahead with a questioning expression, and the three figures standing looking at Hee Soo stimulate imagination just with the image alone.

In particular, the three men, Kim Kang Wook (Son Hyun Woo), Park Jun Young (Kim Ji Hoon), and Kim Do Bin (Bang Jae Min), who are looking at Hee Soo, are each tagged with 'last month', 'this month' and 'next month', Interest is already gathering about what kind of love Hee Soo will have for a month, and what the love story Hee Soo dreams of will look like.

‘To X Who Doesn’t Love Me’ is a ‘expiry date’ romance drama that tells the story of Seo Hee Soo, a college student and aspiring lyricist with zero self-esteem and zero self-love, who discovers a mysterious lyric note that makes anyone fall in love with her for a month and gets intertwined with Jung Si Ho. In addition, Hee Soo's sister Shiho, who appeared with a question mark tag, raises curiosity about whether he will be the next main character in the lyric writing notes.

Doyoung is a South Korean singer, actor and host. He is best known as a member of the South Korean boy group NCT and its sub-units NCT U and NCT 127. Doyoung made his debut in April 2016 as a member of rotational unit NCT U and became a member of Seoul-based fixed unit NCT 127 in January 2017. In 2021, he starred in the television drama ‘Midnight Cafe Season 3 -The Curious Stalker’ and appeared in the musical ‘Marie Antoinette’.

