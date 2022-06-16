NCT’s Doyoung, Han Ji Hyo starrer ‘To X Who Doesn’t Love Me’ to premiere in THIS month

TVING's original ‘To X Who Doesn't Love Me’ is about a college student lyricist Seo Hee Soo with zero self-esteem and zero narcissism. It is a romance drama with an expiration date. The campus romance TVING original ‘To X Who Does Not Love Me’, which will color this summer with excitement, draws attention with the addition of new rising stars who will energize the work.

Han Ji Hyo and NCT’s Doyoung are in the role of Seo Hee Soo, an aspiring lyricist, and Jeong Si Ho, who watches Hee Soo receive a confession of love from men every month, respectively. One should not miss the performances of the two actors who will snipe the consensus of users through their unique character interpretation and their chemistry.

Kwon Ah Reum was cast as Park Se Jin, a confident part-timer who does not hide her feelings and expresses her feelings freely and honestly. The character that will be expressed by the newcomer Kwon Ah Reum, who has shown a bouncing charm in each work, is already gathering expectations from users.

Bang Jae Min was named as Kim Do Bin, a vocalist of a songwriting club with excellent looks and skills, and a note tying with Hee Soo. As he is prominent in various fields such as music and acting, he plans to visit users with rich expressions.

In addition, two actors, Son Hyun Woo and Kim Ji Hoon, who have warm visuals and physical abilities from model backgrounds, also perform passionately in opposing roles of Hee Soo. Son Hyun Woo takes on the role of Kim Kang Wook, a senior in Hee Soo's club, and is expected to add strength to the work by foretelling a 'chic senior beauty'. Next, Kim Ji Hoon will play the role of Park Joon Young, whom Hee Soo met at the library, and will show off the charm of a sweet man. It is a point to watch what kind of story the two actors will create with Hee Soo.

The drama will be released in July.

