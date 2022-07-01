NCT’s Doyoung, Lee Seung Gi and more pose in the new poster for upcoming season of ‘Master In The House’

The poster of SBS 'Master In The House' released on the 30th showed Lee Seung Gi, Yang Se Hyeong, Kim Dong Hyun, SECHKIES’ Eun Ji Won, and the new youngest member Doyoung. The appearance of the members smiling brightly with their faces close to each other makes the pleasant atmosphere of the filming site feel to the fullest.

Doyoung, who previously appeared as a guest appearance in 'Master In The House', captured the hearts of viewers as well as the members at once with her honesty that does not hide her emotions and the bright charm of the youngest. Expectations are high for Doyoung's future performances. On the other hand, the broadcast in which Doyoung joins as a fixed member will be released for the first time on July 3 (Sunday), and expectations are high as it is the first entertainment show to go through the Blue House.

Doyoung is a South Korean singer, actor and host. He is best known as a member of the South Korean boy group NCT and its sub-units NCT U and NCT 127. Doyoung made his debut in April 2016 as a member of rotational unit NCT U and became a member of Seoul-based fixed unit NCT 127 in January 2017. In 2021, he starred in the television drama ‘Midnight Cafe Season 3 -The Curious Stalker’ and appeared in the musical ‘Marie Antoinette’.

The series shows the cast members spend two days and one night together with reputable figures of various fields or professions, known as Masters, and get to know about the lives of the Masters, in the hopes of gaining knowledge and wisdom. There are also 1-day Masters in the show, which the cast would instead spend a day together with.

ALSO READ: ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo joins Rebel Wilson & Charles Melton cast in upcoming K-Pop based Hollywood film

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the poster? Let us know in the comments below.