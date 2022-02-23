NCT’s Haechan to feature in an OST for the first time in ‘PLY FRIENDS: Seo Yeon University Class of 22’

Comprehensive content studio Playlist has released the teaser video for 'Good Person' for the OST of the new drama 'PLY FRIENDS: Seo Yeon University Class of 22' scheduled to be released on March 4th, and Haechan, a member of the group NCT, has officially announced his participation in the OST.

This OST is a remake of Toy's famous song 'Good People', and it conveys the affectionate feelings for unrequited love under a lyrical atmosphere. In particular, this OST is NCT Haechan's first solo sound source, and in the teaser video, only the instrumental sound source without vocals was released, raising the curiosity of many fans.

NCT's Haechan is an active member of the world-wide group NCT, and is loved by the public for his unique tone. 'The Good Man (2022)', written and composed by Yoo Hee-yeol and sweet melody, with the sweet lyrics of Hae-chan, will be released on online music sites before 6 pm on the 6th of next month. The drama in which NCT Haechan participated as the OST singer is the drama that depicts the campus chase romance between Cafe 'Refill' CEO Kim Min Woo (Choi Hee Seung) and Seo Yeon University 22 freshmen. It deals with the story of young people who grow up through unrequited love.

Meanwhile, 'PLY FRIENDS: Seo Yeon University Class of 22' is one of 'Fleaverse' worldview contents that connect playlist works into one. 'Playlist+Universe' is a combination of Playlist and universe, and the playlist plans to expand the worldview of Fliverse that arouses interest in the MZ generation by continuously releasing the drama 'PLY Friends' series.

