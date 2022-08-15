NCT’s Jaehyun is all about comfort in the concept photos for upcoming solo single ‘Forever Only’

On August 15, SM Entertainment released concept images for Jaehyun's upcoming solo single ‘Forever Only’ and he looks absolutely gorgeous in the minimalistic style! Dressed in a white t-shirt, black jeans and white shoes. With the simple look and sweet hairstyle, he shows off the simple concept!

The new song 'Forever Only' is Jaehyun's first solo song after his debut. It is an attractive R&B song with the harmony of repetitive guitar riffs and emotional vocals. It creates a lonely feeling with the desire to be there. In addition, Jaehyun has sweet vocals, excellent performance skills, and outstanding visuals, as well as NCT 127's debut song 'Fire Truck' and NCT's 2nd regular album 'Dancing In The Rain'. As he is gaining global popularity with his versatile charms, such as participating in the songwriting of the album, the new image he will show through his first solo song is even more exciting.

Jaehyun is a South Korean singer and actor. He is a member of the South Korean boy group NCT and its subunits NCT U and NCT 127, debuting in April 2016 as a member of the rotational unit NCT U and as a member of Seoul-based fixed unit NCT 127 in July 2016. Jaehyun hosted the television program Inkigayo from October 2019 to February 2021. As an actor, he made his debut with a leading role in the college-romance television series ‘Dear. M’ (2022). In the drama, he played the role of Cha Min Ho, a 2nd-year student in the Department of Computer Science (Enrolled in 2019).

He has been gaining popularity after creating an app called ‘BOBting’ that matches up people who eat alone at school, leading to potential relationships. By developing such an app, he seems to be in touch with human psychology but Ma Joo Ah calls him ‘Min-hogu (Min-pushover)’ because he has not been in a relationship longer than a month.

The song will be released on August 18.

