NCT’s Jaehyun CONFIRMS lead role in drama remake of 2001 classic film ‘Bungee Jumping of Their Own’

On November 2, Jaehyun confirmed his role in the drama remake of 'Bungee Jumping of Their Own'. First released in 2001, it tells the story of a high school teacher Seo In Woo (Lee Byung Hun), who cannot forget his dead lover In Tae Hee (late Lee Eun Ju), and Im Hyun Bin, a student who behaves just like her. Jaehyun has taken the role of Im Hyun Bin.

The remake of the OTT drama 'Bungee Jump of Their Own' will be produced by Choi Nak Kwon, who produced the original, and directed by Kim Jong Hyuk, who directed SBS drama 'Spring Day'. It will be made into 16 episodes of 25 minutes with plans to start filming in January next year. It will be broadcast on Kakao TV.

In the remake of the drama, Jaehyun takes on the role of Im Hyun Bin, played by Yeo Hyeon Soo in the original. It is said that Jaehyun decided to appear in a proposal for a remake of the OTT drama 'Bungee Jumping of Their Own' with trust in the original and script. Previously, Jaehyun was planning to start acting in earnest by taking on the role of Cha Minho in 'Dear M', which was scheduled to be broadcast on KBS 2TV. However, as 'Dear M' was postponed indefinitely due to Park Hye Soo's school violence controversy, the opportunity for fans to see Jaehyun's performance was delayed.

Therefore, it is highly likely that 'Bungee Jumping of Their Own' will be the first time Jaehyun's fans see his acting unless 'Dear M' airs. The OTT drama remake of 'Bungee Jumping of Their Own' is scheduled to be released in the second half of next year after finishing the main casting and starting filming in January next year.

