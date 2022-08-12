NCT’s Jaehyun to drop first solo song ‘Forever Only’ on THIS date

On August 12, SM Entertainment announced some exciting news. NCT’s Jaehyun will soon be releasing his first solo single! Titled ‘Forever Only’, the song is part of SM STATION’s ‘NCT LAB’ project. Further, the track is all set to be released very soon, on August 18.

SM Entertainment also released a teaser image along with the announcement, which features the NCT member looking out of what appears to be a window, with his face shrouded by soft, cream-coloured curtains.

Check out the teaser, below:

Meanwhile, SM Entertainment also shared that Jaehyun personally participated as a lyricist for the track. ‘Forever Only’ is set to be an R&B track, which features Jaehyun’s emotional vocals as well as guitar riffs which are repeated. Further, the song is said to discuss the feeling of wanting a special someone to remain by one’s side, despite everything else leaving.

Jaehyun has previously participated as a lyricist in some of NCT’s tracks, and is now set to showcase another facet of himself through his first ever solo release following his debut.

Following this, SM Entertainment released another teaser image for the track. This one takes on a black and white tone, and features a hazy photo of Jaehyun, with the title ‘Forever Only’ written in white.

Check out the image, below:

Jaehyun officially debuted in 2016 as a part of NCT’s first sub-unit, NCT U, with their singles ‘The 7th Sense’ and ‘Without You’. Following this, he debuted as a member of NCT 127, with their first EP. Recently, Jaehyun also starred as the male lead in the series ‘Dear. M’, as the character Cha Min Ho.

Stay tuned for more updates.

