NCT’s Jaehyun & Lee Hyun Wook’s drama remake of 'Bungee Jumping Of Their Own' cancels production

On December 9, Kakao Entertainment announced that the production for the drama remake of 'Bungee Jumping of Their Own' has been cancelled. The company explained that in the process of preparing for production, the scenario writer of the original film expressed concerns.

Kakao Entertainment continued that all rights for derivative works including remakes belong to the production company (Choice Cut), so there are no issues with carrying out production. However, after extensive discussion, the final decision was made to suspend production in respect of the writer’s opinions.

'Bungee Jumping of Their Own' revolves around a high school teacher Seo In Woo, played by Lee Byung Hun who is struggling to overcome the death of his girlfriend In Tae Hee, portrayed by Lee Eun Joo. The movie follows the story of what happens when he meets a male student named Im Hyun Bin, played by Yeo Hyun Soo who acts just like In Tae Hee. It was revealed back in November that NCT’s Jaehyun was cast for the role of Im Hyun Bin for the official drama remake of the 2001 film, while Lee Hyun Wook was confirmed to play Seo In Woo.

The drama remake of 'Bungee Jumping of Their Own' was to be produced by Choi Nak Kwon, who also produced the original film, and it was to be directed by Kim Jong Hyuk of dramas such as 'Spring Day' and 'Quiz of God: Reboot.' Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

