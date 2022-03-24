NCT’s Jaehyun, Our Beloved Summer’s Roh Jeong Eui & Park Hye Soo starrer ‘Dear.M’ to release in Japan first?

On March 24, it was reported that KBS 2TV's highly anticipated drama ‘Dear.M’ will be releasing first in Japan instead of South Korea. The fans have been waiting for an update regarding the drama for a long time now as it was put on hold last year. KBS confirmed the same saying that the drama’s team has signed a contract for broadcasting rights with other countries.

Owing to this deal, the drama will now air for the first time in Japan. ‘Dear.M’ is the story of 6 students Ma Joo Ah (Park Hye Soo), Cha Min Ho (NCT’s Jaehyun), Seo Ji Min (Roh Jeong Eui), Park Ha Neul (Bae Hyun Sung), Gil Mok Jin (UP10TION’s Lee Jin Hyuk) and Hwang Bo Young (Woo Davi), who are enrolled in the Seoyeon University.

The show will follow the repercussions of an anonymous post made on the company’s online community platform about a person addressed as ‘M’. It will go through the search for the person and how a certain photography class is at the centre of it. The youthful story will talk about one-sided love and the feelings of college students at the Seoyeon University.

Originally meant to premiere on February 26 as a weekly Friday drama at 11:10 PM KST (7:40 PM IST), the airing was postponed after lead actor Park Hye Soo was embroiled in school bullying allegations. The production team then decided to prepone the release of idol drama ‘Imitation’.

