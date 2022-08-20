NCT’s Jaehyun’s new solo single ‘Forever Only’ tops iTunes Top Song charts in 13 countries

Jaehyun's 'Forever Only', which was released through SM 'STATION: NCT LAB' on August 18th, is on the iTunes Top Song Chart in Indonesia, Colombia, Singapore, Peru, Thailand, Paraguay, Malaysia, Laos, Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Vietnam, Brunei, and the Philippines topped the list in 13 regions around the world.

The new song 'Forever Only' is an attractive R&B song with a harmonious combination of repetitive guitar riffs and emotional vocals. Jaehyun is scheduled to perform a live performance along with the story of his new song at the 'Music Space' corner, an NCT's own entertainment content, which will be released on the YouTube NCT channel at 10 PM KST (6:30 PM IST) on August 21st.

Jaehyun is a South Korean singer and actor. He is a member of the South Korean boy group NCT and its subunits NCT U and NCT 127, debuting in April 2016 as a member of the rotational unit NCT U and as a member of Seoul-based fixed unit NCT 127 in July 2016. Jaehyun hosted the television program Inkigayo from October 2019 to February 2021. As an actor, he made his debut with a leading role in the college-romance television series ‘Dear. M’ (2022).

On November 2, 2021, Jaehyun was confirmed to star in a KakaoTV web series, a remake of the 2001 South Korean film ‘Bungee Jumping of Their Own’, playing the leading role of Im Hyunbin. On December 9 of the same year, during pre-production, KakaoTV announced the cancellation of the project due to concerns with the LGBT plot from the original film's screenwriter.

