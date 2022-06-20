NCT’s Jaehyun, ‘Sweet Home’ star Song Kang & Thai actor Win Metawin interact in a fashion show in Milan

On June 20, NCT’s Jaehyun, Song Kang and popular Thai actor Win Metawin got together for Prada’s Spring/Summer 2023 Menswear Fashion Show in Milan, Italy and it was a visual showcase! Dressed in amazing suits, Jaehyun and Song Kang were seen interacting with each other as well as with stars like Jeff Goldblum and Louis Patridge.

Jaehyun was also seen introducing Win Metawin to Song Kang, which was such a sweet interaction. Seeing the three global stars on such a prestigious show is a great honour and just goes to show how much the Asian entertainment industry is being recognised and loved on a global scale.

Jaehyun is a South Korean singer and actor. He is a member of the South Korean boy group NCT and its subunits NCT U and NCT 127, debuting in April 2016 as a member of the rotational unit NCT U and as a member of Seoul-based fixed unit NCT 127 in July 2016. Jaehyun hosted the television program Inkigayo in between October 2019 and February 2021. On September 4, 2020, it was confirmed that Jaehyun would make his acting debut in the upcoming KBS2 drama ‘Dear. M’, which was to be released in 2021, in the role of Cha Min Ho, a second year student in the Computer Science Department at Seoyeon University.

Song Kang’s notable lead roles in television series include ‘Love Alarm’ (2019–21), ‘Sweet Home’ (2020), ‘Navillera’ (2021), ‘Nevertheless’ (2021) and ‘Forecasting Love and Weather’ (2022). He is popularly known as the ‘Son of Netflix’ because most of his series are aired on the platform.

Win Metawin is a globally renowned Thai actor, model, singer of Chinese descent, who made his debut in 2020. He entered the entertainment industry as a trainee actor under ONE31 for about a year before moving to an actor contract under GMMTV. He is known for his acting debut and leading role in ‘2gether: The Series’ which brought him to international prominence.

