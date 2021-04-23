  1. Home
NCT’s Jeno or TWICE’s Chaeyoung: Who would you be best friends with? Find out now!

Have you ever thought of being best friends with your idol? Take this quiz to find out whether you’d be these idols’ BFF or not!
2462 reads Mumbai Updated: April 23, 2021 02:52 pm
April 23 is a great day in the K-Pop industry. We’ve got two very talented singers’ birthdays today - NCT’s Jeno and TWICE’s Chaeyoung! Since long, fans have created Y/N stories in funny ways, where you’re either a friend, caught in a love triangle, are a soulmate, a villain or something else. But there are also many who’ve dreamt of being their favourite idols’ BFF because their personalities match on many levels! 

Before we get into the quiz, let’s talk a little TMI about our birthday boy and girl! Chaeyoung is a talented little bean who has been interested in the performing arts since she was a child! Did you know that she modelled for magazines as a child and was seen in GOT7 and Miss A’s music videos? As for the charming Jeno, he first debuted as a vocalist and then slowly grew into being a rapper! 

Well, if you’re one of the many who loves NCT or TWICE, this quiz is for you. In a parallel universe, will the Baby Lion or Nono ever befriend you and be best buddies with you? This fun quiz will help you find out exactly that! Even though opposites attract, best friends mostly share their love or hatred towards something together. And based on Jeno and Chaeyoung’s preferences, we’re going to figure out who will turn out to be their best friend, eventually getting invited to their birthday party (virtually, for now) today!

Also Read: Jay B talks about future plans for GOT7 & solo albums as he graces the cover of a popular beauty magazine

So, which idol are you the best friend of? Let us know in the comments below!

Find out the idols' birth dates!

What is Chaeyoung's birth date?
Chaeyoung was born on April 23, 1999 in Seoul, South Korea
What is Jeno's birth date?
Jeno was born on April 23, 2000 in Incheon, South Korea

Credits :News1

