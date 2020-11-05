NCT’s Jisung takes indefinite hiatus post knee injury; SM Entertainment assures ‘he is receiving treatment’

NCT member Jisung has taken a break from participating in rigorous band activities due to his recent knee injury. SM Entertainment confirmed the news and shared an update on the icon’s health. See what they said below.

Talent agency SM Entertainment recently announced that due to a knee injury, NCT member Jisung will not be taking part in performances for the time being. The agency’s statement released via Soompi, on November 4 read: “Hello. This is SM Entertainment. We are writing to fans about member Jisung’s activities. Member Jisung injured his knee this year during choreography practice, and he is receiving treatment.”

They continued: “It has been judged that it would be difficult for him to perform excessive movements such as dance performances in his current state. Therefore, after discussion with Jisung, it was decided that he will unavoidably not be taking part in future scheduled activities that include performances.” “We ask fans for your understanding. As our artist’s recovery from his injury is the top priority, we will do our best for his treatment. Thank you,” the agency concluded.

In case you missed it, On November 2, SPOTV News via Soompi reported that NCT’s Doyoung was making his acting debut as the male lead in Sanbok Sanbok Stalker. Following these reports, a source from SM Entertainment confirmed the news, and said: “Doyoung will be taking on his first acting role as Son Ji Woo in the time and space transcending fantasy drama Midnight Café season three Sanbok Sanbok Stalker, which will portray the growth and therapeutic story of an 18-year-old high school student who can see the future.”

