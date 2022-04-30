NCT’s Jisung tests positive for COVID-19; Halts all activities

On the morning of April 30, SM Entertainment released a statement announcing the health status of NCT and NCT DREAM member Jisung. The youngest of the group had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus on April 29, leading to a halt in all his scheduled activities. It was also noted that all the other members of group NCT DREAM have tested negative as per rapid antigen test results.

According to the statement, the artist is currently suffering only from a mild sore throat as a symptom. This makes Jisung the first member from the 23-piece group to be confirmed positive for the virus. Jisung will be undergoing self-quarantine at home as per government’s guidelines. Jisung has reportedly completed taking three doses of the vaccine.

Read the agency’s full statement below.

“Hello, this is SM Entertainment.



NCT’s Jisung was diagnosed with COVID-19 on the afternoon of April 29.



Jisung has completed the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and has no symptoms other than a mild sore throat. He has currently halted all scheduled activities and is undergoing treatment in self-isolation at home according to the guidelines of government health authorities.



All [other] NCT DREAM members tested negative in the preemptive rapid antigen test.



We will continue to strictly abide by the quarantine guidelines, and will do our best to help him focus on recovery, considering the health and safety of our artists as our top priority. Thank you.”



