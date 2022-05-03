NCT’s Johnny makes a dazzling debut at the 2022 Met Gala; Snapped with Gigi Hadid

The first Monday of May is here and it's as iconic as ever. Making his way into the Gilded Glamour themed red carpet for the first time, NCT member Johnny made his Met Gala debut. Sporting a Peter Do outfit, Johnny was his dapper self entering the event with blinding fashion.

A black blazer that accentuated his broad shoulders, Johnny Suh literally glided down the red carpet with a cape that followed him diligently as he wowed his fans who were there to support him. His slicked back hair only added to the sleek fit as he wore square toe shoes, completing his all-black look. Strands of his neat hair fell across his face bringing out the drama.

Through cheers of his name, Johnny waved at his fans and smiled at the multitude of cameras pointed at him.

Further, the man himself shared a picture with supermodel Gigi Hadid who was in a fiery red ensemble. Check out the image below.

By walking for the ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’ theme, Johnny has become only the fifth male K-pop idol at the Met Gala joining EXO’s Lay, PSY, Rain and Super Junior’s Siwon. This ticks off another wish for the NCT member who has previously spoken about being at the Met Gala.

What was your favourite part of Johnny’s look? Let us know below.

