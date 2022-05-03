NCT’s Johnny subjected to racist comments by paparazzi at the 2022 Met Gala

2022’s Met Gala saw NCT’s Johnny make his debut appearance at the event, decked out in an all-black Peter Do ensemble, in true ‘Gilded Glamour’. In a chic black blazer flowing into a cape, complete with slick back hair, Johnny made a splash at the prestigious event. By walking the red carpet at this year’s Met Gala for the ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’ theme, Johnny has now become only the fifth male K-Pop star to attend the exclusive Metropolitan Museum of Art festivities, following Rain, PSY, SUPER JUNIOR’s Siwon, and EXO’s Lay.

From supermodel Gigi Hadid, to Anderson .Paak, model and actress Jung Hoyeon, and more, NCT’s Johnny had been keeping his fans updated about all the stars he met and took photos with. NCTzens had been gushing over the photos of his striking Met Gala debut look, especially excited for the idol as Johnny had personally expressed his wish to attend the event previously, all the way back in 2019.

However, the excitement of the night was soured when the NCT member was subjected to racist comments. A fan at the event was lucky enough to catch a video of Johnny on the red carpet, and took to Twitter to share the clip. NCTzens were taken aback upon watching the video, when they heard what a member of the paparazzi present had to say.

In a busy environment with so much noise, it is quite possible for one to miss out on hearing everything. But when Johnny didn’t catch the paparazzi saying “Johnny Suh, over here, on this side please,” the man went on to say, “He doesn’t understand a word I’m saying. F***.” The automatic assumption that the NCT member was unable to understand, based on him not immediately responding to his direction, and being Asian, made people online erupt in anger at the racist remark.

Especially considering that Johnny is from Chicago and is fluent in English, people online were shocked at the paparazzi’s immediate response. The man assuming that the NCT member couldn’t understand him, rather than being understanding of the fact that with multiple cameras flashing and directions flying from every side, he probably simply missed out on hearing him, brought a lot of anger from people online.

