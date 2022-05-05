NCT’s Johnny was the most mentioned name on social media after Met Gala appearance

May 3 was a night to be remembered by people for multiple reasons. The Hallyu fans however were in for a bit of a treat as they were surprised by NCT member Johnny who attended the event dressed by designer Peter Do who accompanied his muse. Dressed in blacks from head to toe, the fans went gaga over Johnny’s look for Met Gala 2022. His slicked back hair with a few strands falling at the side of his face were more than enough for them to run their fingers on social media.

All the hype around his appearance worked for the best as Johnny Suh became the most mentioned name on the Met Gala night. With his mentions crossing 240 K he was a star on social media among the dozens of others whose looks sparked conversation. Following second in line was Blake Lively as her mentions raked up to 220 K, grabbing her a lead in the female category. Husband Ryan Reynolds on the other hand came in second in the male list with 40 K mentions of his own name.

The event was more than successful for Johnny who made a dapper debut and took fans to the behind the scenes which began right from the sketch of the outfit to the moment he tried it on and then wore it to the event.

Moreover, Johnny reacted to being called the mentioned name by thanking his fans, NCTzens the best. Check out his post for them below.

