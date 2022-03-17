NCT’s Mark and Doyoung welcome Haechan as he opens new personal Instagram account

NCT’s Haechan opened a personal Instagram account ahead of his comeback. Haechan left the first post on his personal Instagram on the afternoon of March 16th, saying "Hello". The photo released together is a personal teaser for NCT DREAM's 2nd regular album 'Glitch Mode', which will be released on the 28th.

A warm welcome from NCT members also poured in. Doyoung left a comment on Haechan's post with "Hae-stagram", and Mark tagged Haechan in his Instagram story and wrote, "I'm sorry”. The number of followers also increased rapidly. In about 4 hours after opening, Haechan's Instagram exceeded 1.2 million followers.

Lee Dong Hyuck known by his stage name Haechan is a South Korean singer and dancer born in Seoul on June 6, 2000 (he later moved to Jeju Island with his family and grew up there before becoming a trainee). He is the main vocalist and the lead dancer of NCT 127, NCT Dream, and NCT U.

In other news, content studio Playlist has released the teaser video for 'Good Person' for the OST of the new drama 'PLY FRIENDS: Seo Yeon University Class of 22' was released on March 4th, and Haechan officially announced his participation in the OST.

Meanwhile, NCT DREAM, to which Haechan belongs, will release the 2nd regular album 'Glitch Mode', including the title song 'Glitch Mode', on March 28th.

