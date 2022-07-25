NCT’s Mark tests positive for COVID-19; Halts activities

NCT’s Mark has received a positive diagnosis for COVID-19. On July 25, SM Entertainment released a notice sharing the same. The statement further includes, that as a result of his positive diagnosis for the virus, Mark will be unable to participate in NCT DREAM’s upcoming second solo concert, ‘THE DREAM SHOW 2: In A DREAM’, which is scheduled to take place from July 29 to 31.

The agency elaborated that Mark had felt unwell on the morning of July 25 (KST), so he immediately underwent a rapid antigen test, which revealed a positive result. Mark has previously received three doses of the vaccine for the virus, and is presently self-isolating and getting treated at home.

SM Entertainment’s complete statement regarding the same is as follows:

“Hello. This is SM Entertainment.

NCT’s Mark received a positive diagnosis for COVID-19 today (July 25).

Mark felt abnormal symptoms this morning, following which he immediately underwent a rapid antigen test and was confirmed to have COVID-19. Mark has previously received three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. He has immediately halted all activities and is presently self-isolating and getting treated at home in accordance with the guidelines of the government health authorities.

As a result, NCT DREAM’s second solo concert ‘THE DREAM SHOW 2: In A DREAM’, which is scheduled for July 29 to 31, will be held with six members excluding Mark, so we ask for your understanding.

Our agency [SM Entertainment] will strictly adhere to the instructions of health authorities, and we will consider our artist’s health and safety our top priority as we do our utmost to help him focus entirely on his recovery.

Thank you.”

We wish a speedy recovery to NCT’s Mark.

