NCT’s ‘RESONANCE’ music video reaches THIS milestone on YouTube

One record after the other! On September 16 around 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST), NCT’s ‘RESONANCE’ became the group’s ninth music video to surpass over a hundred million views on YouTube. The song joined NCT U’s ‘Boss’, ‘Make A Wish’, ‘The 7th Sense’, ‘90’s Love’, NCT 127’s ‘Cherry Bomb’ and ‘Kick It’ and NCT DREAM’s ‘Boom’ and ‘Hot Sauce’ to achieve this milestone.

The song ‘RESONANCE’ was released on December 4, 2020, at 8 PM KST (4:30 PM IST), thus achieving the feat in less than a year!

The powerful choreography and perfect synchronisation of each members’ moves left everyone’s jaws dropped immediately after its release.

Here’s the music video for ‘RESONANCE’.

Musically, ‘RESONANCE’ is an upbeat heavy instrumental song with a catchy sound of the whistle and a chorus that leaves everyone hooked to it.

The song was a part of NCT’s second studio album ‘NCT 2020 Resonance’ which was a part of NCT’s project ‘NCT 2020’. All the members from NCT 127, NCT DREAM and WayV as well as 2 new members, Sungchan and Shotaro, were a part of this project.

NCT also took to its official Twitter account to thank fans for this achievement, to which some fans replied wholeheartedly, while others asked for the choreography version as a return gift.

In other news, NCT 127’s upcoming album ‘Sticker’ broke the group’s all-time record by reaching over 2 million pre-orders! The album will be released on September 17 at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST) and the boys have already revealed the track videos for four of the upcoming songs ‘Dreamer’, ‘Magic Carpet Ride’, ‘Lemonade’ and ‘Road Trip’.

ALSO READ: NCT 127, THE BOYZ, aespa and more to perform at the 12th Incheon K pop concert on THIS date

What is your favourite song by NCT? Let us know in the comments below.