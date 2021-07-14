NCT’s Taeil has broken THIS world record after joining Instagram; Expresses gratitude

The eldest member from NCT has broken a Guinness World Record. Read details below.

NCT is loved worldwide and how!

Taeil is the newest member from the NCT clan to join the social media platform Instagram and the artist’s fans were ready to welcome him in. The singer managed to cross the 1 Million followers milestone within 1 hour and 45 mins. By doing this, Taeil set a new Guinness World Record for the fastest account to cross 1 Million followers.

In the past, renowned celebrities and public figures like Rupert Grint, David Attenborough, and Jennifer Aniston have set records of their own in achieving the fastest 1 Million followers on Instagram. Taeil is currently following only 7 accounts himself, those of his fellow NCT members. He currently stands at 1.9 M followers, another astonishing feat. You can follow Taeil at- mo.on_air.

This is how his first post on the app looks.

The singer shared a message of thanks to all the people following him, especially his fans, NCTzens, by saying he did not ever imagine that he’d be the holder of a Guinness World Record himself. He expressed his gratitude and promised to try to communicate more through his social media account.

Apart from Taeil, other NCT members are also on Instagram. They can be found as- Johnny - johnnyjsuh, Taeyong - taeoxo_nct, Yuta - yuu_taa_1026, Kun - kun11xd, Doyoung - do0_nct, Ten - tenlee_1001, Jaehyun - _jeongjaehyun, WinWin - wwiinn_7, Lucas - lucas_xx444, Mark - onyourm__ark, Renjun - yellow_3to3, Jaemin - na.jaemin0813, YangYang - yangyang_x2 and Shotaro - _shotaroo_.

Are you following Taeil yet? We are definitely looking forward to a closer look into the singer’s life and fun anecdotes from the NCT dressing room.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Doyoung, Mark & Kun share plans for NCT including the Hollywood subunit; Fans vehemently say NO

What are your views on Taeil’s achievement? Share your views with us below.

Credits :SM Entertainment

Share your comment ×