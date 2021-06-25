NCT’s Taeyong and Red Velvet’s Seulgi dance to NCT U’s Make A Wish; Fans can’t stop swooning

Taeyong and Seulgi show why the power of when two lead dancers get together! Read on to know more!

NCT’s Taeyong and Red Velvet’s Seulgi released a video of the two dancing to NCT U’s Make A Wish. Seulgi uploaded the video on her Instagram handle where the two wore comfortable outfits with masks and caps and danced to the song. Taeyong was the one who taught Seulgi the choreography. Fans were exhilarated to see the two lead dancers flaunt their skills and took to social media to express and tweet about their excitement and praises. The last time Seulgi and Taeyong danced together was during the 2017 Mnet Asian Music Awards in Hong Kong where they performed on the remix versions of ‘I Just’. Fans loved their sharp moves and chemistry even then and were rejoiced to see it once again.

‘Make A Wish (Birthday Song)’ was a part of NCT’s second studio album NCT Resonance Pt.1 where all the subunits had come together. NCT U is the name for the special rotational subunit where members from different subunits like NCT 127, NCT Dream and WayV could come together depending on the concepts and suitability to the song. The group that came together for Make A Wish consisted of Taeyong, Doyoung and Jaehyun from NCT 127; Lucas and Xiaojun from WayV; Jaemin from NCT Dream and Shotaro whose subunit is yet to be announced. The song is special as it is the fastest NCT music video to have reached 100 million views. The addictive song with an eye-catching choreography received commercial success and is loved by the fans.

Both Seulgi and Taeyong slayed the choreography while looking impeccably cool! Fans are loving this duo of lead dancers.

Watch their dance practice here:

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

How impressed were you by their dance practice video? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below

Share your comment ×