NCT’s Taeyong to join ‘Street Woman Fighter’ spin-off as MC

After being a part of ‘Street Woman Fighter’ last year as a ‘Fight Judge’, NCT’s Taeyong is continuing his journey with the series. Mnet has announced that Taeyong will be joining ‘Any Body Can Dance’, a spin-off of the popular competition program, this time as the MC. Taeyong will be playing the role of a ‘messenger’, as he helps bring passion and growth to the contestants.

Taeyong shared his views on his new challenge, saying, “It’s an honour that my connection to ‘Street Woman Fighter’ is continuing with ‘Any Body Can Dance.’ Since it’s my first time challenging the role of being an MC, I’m really nervous, but I want to play the connecting role between the ‘Street Woman Fighter’ leaders and the contestants who are filled with passion for dance. I will try to ensure that viewers can immerse themselves into the program and watch it enjoyably.”

The upcoming show has reportedly received about 2,500 applicants, ranging from kindergartners to people in their 50s, even including currently active actors, comedians, and idols. Applicants from different job profiles like doctors, researchers, government officials, and professors, have applied from all across the globe, including countries like the US, Canada, Japan, and more.

Mnet will be organizing a street audition on April 30 for participants who have made it through the first round. Leaders of the eight crews that appeared in ‘Street Woman Fighter’ will be deciding which applicants will appear on ‘Any Body Can Dance’, through these auditions.

The upcoming spin-off is currently scheduled to premiere in June. Stay tuned for more updates!

