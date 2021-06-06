NCT’s Taeyong reveals collab with Red Velvet’s Seulgi in his new music release; Posts songs' verses?

Taeyong posted more teasers in a field of roses with SEULGI written in the corners. Check out the teasers and more information, here.

Looks like collaborations are in the air! Among the other collabs releasing, fans of K-Pop will be ecstatic to know that an ace duo is coming back! NCT’s Taeyong and Red Velvet’s Seulgi are now confirmed to have been working on Taeyong’s new music release titled ‘Rose’.

NCT’s Taeyong has been posting aesthetic images of him in a field of different coloured roses for the past three days. But there was no mention of any collaborations or any other details.

Today, on June 6, the singer posted two more carousels on Instagram where he can be seen posing in different ways in a garden full of pink and red roses. Everyone was quick to notice the names written on the corners of the teasers. One corner had Taeyong’s name, and the other had Seulgi’s name written on it, which has left fans feeling ecstatic. There is also going to be another surprise, (most probably more details about the project) at 12 AM KST as he mentioned to fans to check out his Instagram at that time. He captioned the first post as, “What color do you think roses are? Check out my instagram at midnight(KST).” Check out the first teaser revealing Seulgi’s collab below:

In another teaser photo, he wrote, “i’m jumping through that rose / your prickly tone can’t stop me / i’m jumping through that rose / step by step” which definitely seems like verses from the song.

Take a look at the teaser below:

Fans are eagerly waiting for the song as this will be them seeing the dynamic duo again. The first time Taeyong and Seulgi were seen together was on the 2017 MAMA stage where they performed a remix song with Hitchhiker.

How excited are you for Taeyong X Seulgi collab? Let us know in the comments below!

Credits :Taeyong Instagram

