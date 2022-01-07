NCT’s ‘Universe’ tops Gaon’s album charts; ATEEZ, IVE, EXO’s Kai & more reign for the month

Gaon Chart’s monthly rankings for December 2021, as well as the weekly rankings for the week of December 26, 2021, to January 1, 2022, are here. For the month of December, NCT’s ‘Universe’ comes in at Rank 1 on the albums chart, followed by ATEEZ’s ‘ZERO: FEVER EPILOGUE’, IVE’s ‘ELEVEN’, and EXO’s Kai’s ‘Peaches’. The Top 5 is rounded out by ONF’s ‘Goosebumps’.

NCT’s third studio album, ‘Universe’, has also topped the weekly album chart for the week beginning on December 26. The other albums in the Top 5, in order, are - SMTOWN’s ‘2021 Winter SMTOWN: SMCU EXPRESS’, Kim Jae Hwan’s ‘THE LETTER’, BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s ‘LALISA (LP)’, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s ‘The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE’.

Songs from ‘Show Me the Money 10’ dominated the monthly streaming chart on Gaon, with ranks 1-4 out of the Top 5 consisting of songs from the rappers starring in the show. sokodomo’s ‘Merry-Go-Round’, produced by Slom and featuring Zion.T and Wonstein, rose up two spots to Rank 1. The song is followed by BE’O’s ‘Limousine (prod. GRAY, feat. WINNER’s Song Mino)’, Basick’s ‘Meeting is Easy, Parting is Hard’ (produced by TOIL and featuring Leellamarz), ‘Dissonance’ by Mudd the Student, produced by GRAY and featuring AKMU, and finally, BE’O’s new song, ‘Counting Stars’ at Rank 5.

sokodomo’s ‘Merry-Go-Round’ also topped the weekly streaming chart for the week ending on January 1, 2022. BE’O’s ‘Counting Stars’ followed at Rank 2, while ‘Limousine’ and IVE’s ‘ELEVEN’ held onto their previous ranks of 3 and 4, respectively. Basick’s ‘Meeting is Easy, Parting is Hard’, rose up two spots to Rank 5.

