NCT, Stray Kids, aespa, ITZY & more artists confirmed to perform at the 2021 MBC Music Festival

The lineup has been revealed for the 2021 MBC Music Festival and our favourite groups and artists will be performing us. For the final year-end music show of 2021, MAMAMOO, Red Velvet, Oh My Girl, Brave Girls, ASTRO, NCT 127, NCT DREAM, NCT U, THE BOYZ, Stray Kids, ITZY, STAYC, aespa, Lee Mujin, IVE, NORAZO, and Celeb Five are set to perform.

Not just that, there will also be music from a variety of genres including folk, rock, trot, and indie with artists such as Yang Hee Eun, YB, Kim Yeon Ja, Song Ga In, Lim Young Woong, 10CM, and SWJA. Project group MSG Wannabe from 'How Do You Play?' will also be taking the stage with their two units M.O.M and JSDK.

The upcoming event was originally planned to be held with a live audience but due to strengthened regulations for Covid 19 prevention, it will now be held online only.

In addition to the star-studded performers' lineup, SF9’s Chani, PENTAGON’s Kino, ONEUS’ Hwanwoong, AB6IX’s Kim Dong Hyun, (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon and Jeon Soyeon, Aiki, Kim Min Ju, T.A.N from 'Wild Idol,' and 'My Teen Girl' contestants will be participating in the show.

2PM’s Lee Junho, Girls’ Generation’s YoonA, and Jang Sung Kyu will be hosting the 2021 MBC Music Festival. The 2021 MBC Music Festival will take place on December 31. Each year, MBC's year-end music festival takes place on New Year's Eve, and K-Pop stars gather together on stage to count down to a new year. It will air on December 8.40 pm KST (5.10 pm IST).

