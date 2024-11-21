NCT sub-unit WayV’s Winwin sustains injury while filming for drama in China; taken to hospital for immediate treatment

Winwin, a member of the NCT sub-unit WayV, was injured while filming for his upcoming drama in China. His agency announced that he was immediately taken to a hospital for medical treatment. The singer-actor’s current health status is better, but the upcoming schedule for the filming will be decided upon his recovery.

On November 21, Winwin’s agency to manage his activities in China issued a statement about his health. They revealed that the WayV member accidentally injured himself while filming for a drama in China. He was taken to the hospital immediately for emergency medical treatment.

As per the agency, Winwin is currently doing better. He is resting and recovering, so they asked fans not to worry. In addition, his team also revealed that they had already communicated with the drama's production after the incident.

“We’ll be arranging the upcoming filming schedule based on the artist’s progress in recovery, treating the artist’s health as the number one priority,” his agency stated.

Meanwhile, the rumor about his sustaining an injury arrived hours before the statement, which left fans angry. Many also complained about the agency not specifying the injury or detailing his current health status. Others have expressed their worry, praying for his speedy recovery.

As of late, Winwin has been focusing on his activities in China. The K-pop idol is working hard to complete the filming and other promotional schedules for three of his dramas, which are scheduled to premiere next year: Perfect Match, Moonlit Reunion, and The Boundless Bright Moon.

Earlier in May, SM Entertainment announced that Winwin would be absent for WayV’s June comeback, and he would not be able to participate in the album promotions as well. They emphasized that the artist is working hard for his upcoming Chinese dramas.

However, the announcement met with mixed reactions from the fans. While some expressed their strong support for the K-pop idol’s China activities, others criticized SM Entertainment for poor scheduling.

Following the backlash, Winwin personally addressed the situation, explaining that the comeback plans were suddenly brought forward, which clashed with his ongoing schedule in China. He apologized to fans for being absent from WayV’s album.

