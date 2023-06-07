NCT to hold first ever solo concerts with full group in South Korea and Japan; Details here

NCT reported on June 7 that they will hold a performance show in Korea and Japan from August. They will start in Incheon, South Korea on August 26, September 9 and 10 in Osaka, Japan, and September 16 and 17 in Tokyo. This will be their most memorable in-person show as a full group! This show will incorporate stages for each group, including subgroups NCT 127, NCT Dream, WayV and NCT U as well as performances with all individuals.

NCT’s activities:

Previously, In a handwritten letter, Shotaro discussed his plans to leave the team and make a second appearance. He stated, "First and foremost, I want to thank the fans who have supported me thus far. Being supported by you made me so happy." He went on to say that his existence allowed him to live a good life. Fans thanked him, and he felt stronger after hearing them. A handwritten letter with a greeting from Sungchan was also sent to the fans. He admitted that it had been about three years since he first met the fans, and that he had believed that members and fans had assisted him when he was lost in a new environment a few years ago. While promoting, he was able to learn and gain a lot, but looking back, he regrets some things and wishes he could have done better. He thanked the members and fans who gave him a lot of love as a gift. "Sungchan and Shotaro left NCT and will debut as members of a new male group scheduled to launch in 2023," SM Entertainment stated on the day. They apologized and thanked the fans who supported the two members while they waited for a NCT team to form and said that they understand the confusion and anger the fans would be feeling.

About NCT:

SM Entertainment founded and oversees the boy band NCT. The group, which was formed in January 2016, currently has 20 members and is broken up into five distinct sub-units: WayV, NCT DOJAEJUNG, NCT 127, NCT Dream, and NCT U. Due to their concept of having members who are limitless, they have been referred to as K-pop's "most experimental boy band." They are notable for their musical versatility, vocal and rap abilities, and powerful performances.

