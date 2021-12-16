NCT, TXT, ATEEZ, Stray Kids & more artists are confirmed to perform at the 2021 SBS Gayo Daejeon

NCT 127, NCT DREAM, SHINee’s Key, NU’EST, Red Velvet, Oh My Girl, Brave Girls, ASTRO, THE BOYZ, Stray Kids, ATEEZ, ITZY, TXT, STAYC, aespa, ENHYPEN, IVE, WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn), SF9’s Taeyang, (G)I-DLE’s Minnie, Lee Chae Yeon, Simon Dominic, Gray, Loco, and Lee Hi are confirmed to perform at this year’s SBS Gayo Daejeon.

This year's SBS Gayo Daejoon will be held with the theme 'Welcome,' and will be held offline for the first time since 2019 and welcoming the hopeful idea of artists and fans being able to meet again. The event will be hosted by SHINee’s Key, ITZY’s Yuna, and Boom, the show will feature special collaboration stages that cannot be seen anywhere else.

For those uninitiated, SBS Gayo Daejeon is an annual televised music festival that is broadcast by the Seoul Broadcasting System at the end of each year. The program first aired in 1997 and awards were given to musical artists from 1997 to 2006. 2021 SBS Gayo Daejeon will be held at Namdong Gymnasium in Incheon on December 25 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

