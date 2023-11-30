NCT U drops funky graphical music video of Baggy Jeans Remix with KIM MINCHEOL and HAYATE; WATCH

NCT U has released a new remix of their well-known track Baggy Jeans in partnership with KIM MINCHEOL & HAYATE as part of iScreaM, a collaborative project between SM Entertainment and ScreaM Records.

NCT U have revealed the music video for their collaborative remix with KIM MINCHEOL and HAYATE on Baggy Jeans

NCT U recently unveiled an innovative remix of their popular track Baggy Jeans, introducing a captivating music video that showcases these iconic denim garments with a personality of their own. Initially featured as the title song on NCT's 4th full-length album, Golden Age, Baggy Jeans received a refreshing new twist through a collaboration with Kim Mincheol and Hayate for iScreaM, a project by SM Entertainment and EDM label ScreaM Records.

The album, titled iScreaM Vol. 27: Baggy Jeans Remixes for NCT U, offers fans a diverse selection of interpretations of the hit song. This initiative is part of ScreaM Records' ongoing endeavor, iScreaM, which is dedicated to consistently delivering reimagined versions of tracks by SM Entertainment artists. The remixes provide a refreshing take on the original hip-hop essence of Baggy Jeans, showcasing clever choruses and dynamic structural changes in the first version. The second remix ventures into an electrifying realm, fusing various sonic tunes into an impressive electronic/hip-hop fusion.

Check out the music video here.

Originally featuring Taeyong, Doyoung, Ten, Jaehyun, and Mark, Baggy Jeans emerged as one of the double title tracks from NCT's Golden Age album, released in August. Known for its infectious music, unique performances, and remarkable synergy among the members, Baggy Jeans previously made waves in the music scene. The track sparked a Baggy Jeans phenomenon, inspiring diverse trends on social media platforms.

This fresh remix of Baggy Jeans not only continues the song's legacy but also offers fans a chance to experience the track in a new light, showcasing the ever-evolving creativity and versatility of NCT U. The project adds a dynamic layer to the group's discography, further solidifying their presence within the music industry.

Here's what NCT U have been upto lately

SM Entertainment delighted fans by unveiling the music video for Baggy Jeans on August 28. Preceding this release, the agency had already treated enthusiasts to the enchanting music video for the album's title track, Golden Age, garnering widespread acclaim. The serene melody of Golden Age features all the group members and draws inspiration from Beethoven's Piano Sonata No. 8, particularly its second movement, The Pathetique.

Following its August 2023 release in South Korea and on streaming platforms, Golden Age made a remarkable debut on the Billboard charts. The full-group album landed at No. 66 on the Billboard 200, marking NCT's third album to achieve this feat after RESONANCE Pt.1 and Universe.

Additionally, Golden Age secured the third position on both the Top Album Sales and Top Current Album Sales charts, solidifying its place as the third best-selling album in the US music market.

