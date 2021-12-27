NCT U rank 1st on Billboard's 'Hot Trending Songs Daily Chart' for the first time with THIS song

Billboard revealed that NCT U's 'Sweet Dream' has reached number 1 on 'Hot Trending Songs Daily Chart,' marking the group's first number 1 hit since the chart was made. NCT U's 'Universe (Let's Play Ball)' and NCT's 'Sticker' also made it into the daily chart at number 16 and number 13 respectively.

'Sweet Dream' is the eleventh track from NCT's recently released third studio album 'Universe' released through their NCT 2021 project. Previously, NCT U members pre-released the title track 'Universe (Let’s Play Ball)' from their upcoming full-length album 'Universe'. 'Universe (Let's Play Ball)'. Members Taeil, Kun, Jaehyun, Haechan and Chenle participate in making this lovely lullaby-like ballad song! It is a sweet-vocal heavy track with an instant feel-good quality.

NCT 2021's 3rd full album 'Universe' ranked number 1 on various music charts such as Hanteo, Synnara, Hot Tracks, and more. Furthermore, 'Universe' ranked number 1 on the iTunes 'Top Album' chart in 30 different regions including Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Singapore, New Zealand, Hong Kong, and more.

Not just that, 'Universe' was also recognized by QQ Music as a platinum album after achieving one million yuan in album sales. Further, the title track 'Universe (Let's Play Ball)' topped Japan's Line Music 'Top 100' song chart.

