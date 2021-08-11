NCT U to release the orchestra version of 'Make A Wish (Birthday song)' on THIS date

NCT U is all set to release the orchestra version of 'Make A Wish (Birthday song)' as part of SM Classics on August 12 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). The music video can also be watched through YouTube and the Naver TV SMTOWN channel. The orchestra version was arranged by Kang Han Moe and performed by the SM Classics TOWN Orchestra.

'Make A Wish (Birthday song)' is a hip-hop beat-based pop dance song with a charming whistle riff. At the time of its release in 2020, it swept various charts with its addictive charm and received global attention from fans across the world. For those unversed, SM Classics, a classical music label under SM Entertainment, plans to continue to showcase various K-pop music contents that have been rearranged into a classical genre.

With an orchestra version rearranged by SM Classic's composer Kang Han Mwe, the whistling riff sounds will be enriched to give it a mirage-like feel in a desolate desert. 'SM Classics TOWN Orchestra', with its 50-member orchestra, will bring forth a grandiose performance that perfectly harmonizes with one another.

Also, the music video for the orchestral release will beautifully depict the 'SM Classics TOWN Orchestra' performing 'Make A Wish (Orchestra Ver.)' at the Seoul Arts Center concert hall, under the direction of maestro Kim Seong Jin. We cannot wait!

