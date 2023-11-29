NCT U unveils vibrant remix for Baggy Jeans; to release on November 30

NCT U's hit track Baggy Jeans is set to receive a distinctive and colorful makeover through an upcoming remix. The remix album, titled iScreaM Vol. 27: Baggy Jeans Remixes, is scheduled for release on various music platforms on November 30 at 6 PM KST, 2:30 PM IST.

NCT U’s remix of Baggy Jeans

Highlighting two unique remixes, the album iScreaM Vol. 27: Baggy Jeans Remixes for NCT U's Baggy Jeans provides fans with a rich selection of interpretations, allowing them to experience Baggy Jeans in diverse styles. This project is part of iScreaM, an ongoing remix release initiative by ScreaM Records, dedicated to consistently delivering reimagined versions of songs by SM Entertainment artists.

The first remix injects the original hip-hop essence with clever choruses and dynamic structural changes, resulting in a cool and refreshing charm. On the other hand, the second version propels the song into an electrifying realm, incorporating a variation of sonic tunes that create an impressive electronic/hip-hop fusion.

Originally featuring Taeyong, Doyoung, Ten, Jaehyun, and Mark, Baggy Jeans served as one of the double title tracks from NCT's 4th full-length album, Golden Age, released in August. Known for its hip and addictive music, distinctive performances, and the fantastic synergy of the members, Baggy Jeans had previously made waves in the music scene, giving rise to the Baggy Jeans phenomenon alongside various trends on social media.

More about NCT U’s recent activities

On August 28, SM Entertainment unveiled the music video for Baggy Jeans, showcasing the original NCT U members—Taeyong, Doyoung, Ten, Jaehyun, and Mark. Prior to this release, the agency had treated fans to the enchanting music video for the title track, Golden Age, which received widespread acclaim.

Fans were captivated by the harmonious blend of visuals and the serene melody featuring all the group members. Golden Age, the title song, draws inspiration from Beethoven's Piano Sonata No. 8, specifically the second movement known as The Pathetique.

Golden Age marked its debut on the Billboard charts after its release in August 2023 in the South Korean music market and on various streaming platforms. As a full-group album, it entered the Billboard 200 charts at No. 66, becoming NCT's third album to achieve this feat, following RESONANCE Pt.1 and Universe. Furthermore, Golden Age secured the third spot on both the Top Album Sales and Top Current Album Sales charts, establishing itself as the third best-selling album in the United States music market.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: WATCH: NCT U unveils two foot-tapping archiving videos for The BAT and Kangaroo from 4th album Golden Age